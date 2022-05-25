Ellen Moran Primary Substation Commissioned at Kanda

Ellen Kavanagh Moran, William Owuraku Aidoo and Dr Samuel De-suza commissioning the substation

The Ellen Moran Primary Substation one of the electric infrastructure constructed as part of the ECG Financial and Operational Turnaround (EFOT) Project of the Ghana Power Compact Program has been commissioned at Kanda.

The US$14.5 million Substation is one of two primary substations in Accra constructed by the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) with funding from the US Government Development Agency, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

The 78 megavolts amperes (MVA) capacity Substation, named after a retired MCC employee, Ellen Kavanagh Moran, will enhance the reliability of the power ECG supplies to critical national institutions such as 37 Military Hospital, the National Mosque, the Jubilee House, and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital).

It will also help meet the increasing demand for power by consumers in surrounding communities, such as Kanda, Ridge, and parts of Cantonments.

At the official commissioning, William Owuraku Aidoo, the Deputy Minister in charge of Energy, who read a speech on behalf of Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the sector Minister said, as a country with a growing population and growing demand for power due to a combination of several factors, we needed to continue to invest regularly in making our power sector able to meet our power needs.

He said, the Ellen Moran Primary Substation, is an indoor Primary Substation with two 30/39MVA outdoor Power Transformers.

“ I am impressed to learn that the Kanda ICCs has installed facilities including 8km of underground Fibre Optic Cable, 23.7km of 11kV Cables, 88 km of 33kV Cables, and 12 Ring Main Units (RMUs).

He paid a glowing tribute to the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and the United States government for their continued support as valued partners in development.

“ I also commend MiDA for its effective oversight of the project, and wish to thank Messrs Eiffage Energie Systemes, the construction company that built the substation, as well as Messrs TBEA Co Ltd of China for interconnecting and offloading the circuit.”

Dr. Samuel De-Suza, Board Chair of MiDA said there has been an excellent collaboration between the Millennium Development Authority and the Millennium Challenge Corporation of the USA in the five years and nine months of implementing this compact.

“Among the successes is this 78mva capacity primary substation inaugurating today.

The compact programme, the ECG financial and operational turnaround project recognises the need for ECG to improve power quality and reliability to meet the increasing power demand and improves the services it offers to its customers in the Accra East and West Areas,” he mentioned.

He said the programme provided for additional operational capacity in the form of substations and other electricity infrastructure elements cited at strategic locations that are in proximity to vital health delivery institutions.

A citation of honour was awarded to Ms. Ellen Kavanagh Moran who for the past 16 years has contributed to Ghana’s economic growth through her work with the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) in connection with Ghana’s millennium challenge compact programmes.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey