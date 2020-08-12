Energy Ministry Fraudsters Sweat For Bail

The three men who were arrested for attempting to steal GH¢3.5 million from the account of the Ministry of Energy have been granted court bail.

However, the suspects — Bright Addae Addison, a 31-year-old banker of the National Investment Bank (NIB); Fuseini Abdullah, a 32-year-old Managing Director of Gumah Oil and Gas Limited; and Dennis Koranteng, a 46-year-old businessman — are still sweating to meet the bail conditions.

They were initially granted a bail bond of GH¢4 million with three sureties who should be public servants earning not less than GH¢2,000.

However, the three could not meet the bail condition and subsequently went back to the court, presided over by Justice M.E. Assandoh, to review the bail condition.

The court heard their plea and reviewed the bail bond to GH¢1 million, with three sureties who are public servants earning not less than GH¢2,000.

They are to reappear in court on August 31, 2020.

Just when the accused persons were fighting to meet the bail conditions, the Cyber Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department also came for Bright Addae Addison to assist them in a cyber crime investigation.

Fuseini Abdullah and Dennis Koranteng are still in the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) while their families are making efforts to secure their bail.

Meanwhile, EOCO is still on the heels of suspect Samuel Paintsil who is suspected to be hiding in the Central Region.

The three suspects were recently arrested by officials of EOCO for their attempt to transfer GH¢3.5 million from the account of the Ministry of Energy.

They were said to have cloned a cheque book belonging to the ministry to withdraw the huge amount from the ministry’s account at NIB.

The Executive Director of EOCO, Frank Adu Poku, a retired commissioner of police, who earlier confirmed the arrest to DAILY GUIDE, said on May 5, 2020 the unit received a complaint from the Ministry of Energy that somebody had attempted to withdraw GH¢3.5 million from the ministry’s account and they proceeded to investigate the matter leading to the arrest of the suspects.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey