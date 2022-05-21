EPL: Ronaldo Out of Man United Squad Against Crystal Palace

Manchester United star forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, would not feature in Manchester United’s final game of the Premier League season after being left out of their squad to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

According to The Athletic, the Portuguese would not be part of the squad against Palace on the final day of the season due to injury.

Ronaldo would have had the opportunity to impress Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag, who would be in attendance at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

That means his return to the team might be at the beginning of the 2022/23 season under the guidance of Eric ten Hag.

Another person that would be missing the game is French midfielder Paul Pogba.