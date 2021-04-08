Ernest Chemists Launches New Herbal Cough Remedy

As 7th April 2021 marks World Health Day, pharmaceutical giants, Ernest Chemists Limited (ECL) has taken its health care a notch higher as it launched a new herbal cough remedy, Honeykof Herbal Cough syrup.

The syrup was unveiled to at Ernest Chemists East Legon branch. HONEYKOF Herbal Cough Syrup is the newest addition to Ernest Chemists Limited’s wide range of pharmaceutical products manufactured locally in Ghana.

In support of the theme for World Health Day 2021- Building a fairer, healthier world, ECL continues to contribute to the attainment of SDG Goal 3, helping to bridge the gap in health inequities, by making quality and affordable medicine accessible to everyone.

The General Manager for Manufacturing, Ernest Chemists Limited, Nana Yaw Nyako-Sefah said “Honeykof is made with natural cough remedies trusted for years, such as Honey, Ginger, Basil leaves, Violets, Long pepper and liquorice”.

He added that Honeykof is an innovative herbal cough remedy because it’s honey-based, non-drowsy, sugar-free, a non-addictive formula and provides fast relief from cough, sore throat and throat irritation.

Mr. Nyako-Sefah gave the general public the assurance that, Honeykof has undergone rigorous testing and research by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Centre for Plant Medicine and Research (CPMR), Mampong and Ernest Chemists Limited will continue to provide quality and affordable medicines as it has done over the years.

Further on, Mrs. Yvonne Nkrumah, the Deputy Chief Executive of Corporate Services at the FDA, confirmed the statement of the General Manager for Manufacturing and assured the public of the quality and efficacy of the product. She congratulated Ernest Chemists Limited for manufacturing its first Herbal product.

She used the opportunity to remind the general public to look out for the FDA registration number when purchasing any locally manufactured herbal product and urged all stakeholders in the herbal industry to always rely on the partnership of the Food and Drugs Authority.

The Executive Director, Centre for Plant Medicine and Research (CPMR), Dr. Kofi Barimah, lauded Ernest Chemists Limited for ensuring that Ghanaians have an herbal cough product and certified that the product went through their research centre at Mampong and as a board member of the Food and Drugs Authority, he can attest to the effectiveness of the herbal product.