Esaias Musik Drops ‘New Day’

Dennis Esaias Mensah, aka Esaias

Ghanaian rapper, songwriter, and pioneer of urban gospel music in Ghana, Dennis Esaias Mensah, popularly known as Esaias, has released the much-awaited song titled ‘New Day’.

The song produced by Willo Pack is available for stream or download via www.esaiasmusik.com.

The song dominantly sang/rapped in Twi and Hausa is dedicated to everyone at war with discouragement, forgiveness, fear of the unknown, and the struggles that come with being consistent.

According to Esaias, he wrote the song at a very crucial point in his life, where it felt like 24 hours was not enough to achieve much, saying, “It dawned on me, that time truly is limited. It is not the maximum of hours one has, but the maximum of things one can achieve within the given ‘minimum’ hours. That is what matters.”

“I’m positive that my song will inspire us to take the necessary risks, feed our focus, start that new business, begin life again (if we have to) regardless of our age, and try again no matter how many times we may have failed. Let us give God a chance again, irrespective of how religion may have failed us,” he said.

“New Day means survival, growth, and endurance. It also means enjoying this process and keeping hope alive that there is light at the end of the tunnel. I believe my song will inspire the youth to give God a chance in their life,” he added.

Born and raised in Kumasi as the only child of Madam Linda Werekoa and Mr. Abdul Lateef (a dance champion of the 1980s), Esaias has earned a spot in the gospel industry following his epic ‘Abode Foforo’ album which had the hit song ‘Superman’ ft Kingzkid.

As the host of the Urban Gospel Show on Dominion TV, he has interviewed many local and international artistes as well as offered many young urban gospel talents the platform to be heard.

Esaias has been privileged to do many features and some include ‘Biribiara’ with Akesse Brempong, ‘Out Of Coverage Area’ with Regardless, ‘Made By God’ with Kingzkid, ‘Nu Swag’ with Okey Sokay & Dr. Tim Godfrey (Nigeria), ‘Answer Me’ with Nolly (Nigeria), ‘Follow’ with Izzy & Nosa (USA & Nigeria) and ‘Anything Can Happen’ with Florocka (Nigeria).

He remains passionate, driven by the hope to touch lives across the globe and win as many souls as possible for Christ.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke