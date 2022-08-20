Ethiopian Airlines Pilots Asleep-Miss Airport

According to Aviation Herald, an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800, registration ET-AOB performing flight ET-343 from Khartoum (Sudan) to Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), was en-route at FL370 when the pilots fell asleep.

The website reported that the aircraft continued past the top of descent maintaining FL370 and continued along the FMC route set up for an approach to runway 25L without descending.

ATC tried to contact the crew numerous times without success claimed the website.

It added that “after overflying runway 25L at FL370 the autopilot disconnected, the disconnect wailer woke the crew up who then manoeuvred the aircraft for a safe landing on runway 25L about 25 minutes after overflying the runway at FL370.

“The aircraft remained on the ground for about 2.5 hours before departing for its next flight.

“ADS-B data confirm the information, The Aviation Herald received, showing the aircraft maintained FL370 until after overflying the runway before the aircraft began to descend and manoeuvre for another approach.”

