Eugene Arhin Breaks Silence On Divorce Petition

Eugene Arhin and his wife

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has reacted to news about the divorce petition filed by his estranged wife, Gloria Assan Arhin.

In a post on his official Facebook page, he stated that “I have seen a divorce petition filed by my wife, which has been deliberately leaked all over social media obviously to achieve a certain effect. I have still not been served with these court processes, and, upon receipt, my lawyers will respond accordingly. Every marriage has challenges, and such challenges should not be addressed in the court of public opinion. I will not, for the sake of my children, and for the dignity of my wife, engage in any public banter.”

He added that “In as much as many of the claims leveled against me are baseless and untrue, especially with respect to properties and physical abuse, I will hold my peace and deal with them in the Court of Law.”

Mrs Arhin filed for the divorce in an Accra High Court, Matrimonial Division.

Among the reasons she cited for the divorce are that since his appointment as Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Mr Arhin has turned against her and their three children.

According to a court document, “the respondent (Eugene Arhin) shortly after his appointment as the Director of Communications started behaving in very unusual ways towards the Petitioner (wife) and the children and continued on this path until the relationship between the parties deteriorated completely.”

The document revealed that “the marriage between the parties has for the past about four (4)years suffered irreparable damage and setbacks and all the efforts by the parties and their families at amicable resolution have all failed.”

Mr Arhin was an Assistant researcher at the Danquah Institute, a policy think tank based in Accra. He was press secretary to then opposition leader, Mr Akufo-Addo.

He became Communications Director at the Presidency In 2017 following the assumption of power by President Akufo-Addo.

By Melvin Tarlue