Exclusive: Airline Operatives, Health Authorities Meet Over Airport Reopening

Representatives of air operators and health officials met earlier today in Accra, DGN Online has gathered.

Sources say the meeting was held with the Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, and that it has to do with the reopening of Ghana’s international airports on September 1, 2020.

The outcome of the meeting is yet unknown but sources say it centered on the modalities to be taken in reopening the airports.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced during his 15th update to the nation that Ghana’s airports are to reopen on September 1, 2020.

Airports in Ghana have been shut since March 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Story to be updated…

By Melvin Tarlue