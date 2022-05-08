Fameye Wins Songwriter Of The Year At 2022 VGMA Industry Awards

Fameye

The Industry Awards of the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music came off successfully on Friday night at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference.

Several awards were given to technical players in the music industry.

Among award winners were MOGBeatz and Wizkid who took home Producer of the Year and African Artiste of the Year respectively.

The award for Music for Good went to Greedy Men by Stonebwoy, Instrumentalist of the Year – Joshua Moszi and Music Video of the Year going to Bosom Pyung’s Nyinya.

Fameye who has been tagged as one of the hard-working musicians around also grabbed Songwriter of the Year with the song ‘Praise’.

Male Vocal Performance and Female Vocal Performance awards went to Kwaisey Pee and Niella for their performances on the songs “Amazing God and ‘Where You Are’.

Traditional Artiste of the year also went to Nii Tettey Tetteh.

The other popularity based awards will be presented on Saturday, May 7, 2022.