Farmhouse Production Launches new TV Series ‘Stryke’

Farmhouse Production, one of the leading movie production houses in Ghana has launched a new Television series called ‘Stryke’.

Stryke which features interesting young characters and veteran actors was directed by renowned Ghanaian filmmaker Ivan Quashigah and scripted by Selassie Yao.

Some of the movie icons featured in the series include Aeron Adatsi as Jimmy, Mariam Owusu-Poku as Sarah, Pearl Franklin-Sam as Akos, Nana Poku Junior as Ayoungy, and Priscilla Opoku Agyemang as Lucinda.

Others include Vanessa Donkor as Diamond, Dela Seade as Joana, Brian Ocansey as Percy, Jason Edward as Foolish boy, Pearl Aba Gibson as Mina, Joseph Hergurson as Danny, Sabina Dzifa as Ivy, Joana Cole as Barbara, and feature veteran actor Benjamin I.K Adaletey as Mr. Williamson among others.

The synopsis of Stryke talks about how Jimmy, an unemployed graduate, after so many failed applications settles for the job of a driver with Mr. Williamson, one of the wealthiest men in the city, in order to cater for his ailing mother and his little sister who is preparing for her Junior High School final exams.

Jimmy is assigned to chauffeur Sarah, Mr Williamson’s only daughter and subsequently develops feelings for her but believes he does not stand a chance of dating her due to the gap in their social standing.

Mr. Ivan Quashigah, creator of the series, at the media preview in Accra said the series encapsulates many topsy-turvy moments with thrills and chills that would keep movie lovers at the edge of their seats.

According to him, movie lovers can download the Farmhouse App Android version to watch the series, saying, after the downloads, viewers will be asked to pay an amount of GH₵1.99 pesewas for each of the four episodes for a minimum of five days.

Farmhouse Productions over the past years produced exciting series which included the most watched and popular Ghanaian TV series, You Only Live Once (YOLO) and Things We Do for Love, among others.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke