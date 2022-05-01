Fire Sweeps Konkomba Market

A fire outbreak on Sunday morning gutted the Konkomba Market (Agbogbloshie) in Accra involving multiple wooden structures used as dwelling places.

According to reports, several structures at the Konkomba lane which have become a place of residence for some people in wooden structures were destroyed by fire.

The Ghana National Fire Service in its reports said eight pumps were dispatched to the fire scene to douse the raging fire.

“Fire containment seriously underway by our plucky Firefighters,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, there have been no casualties yet.

BY Daniel Bampoe