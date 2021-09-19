Fisherman Arrested For Stabbing Man, 71, To Death

Yao Senya, a 27-year-old fisherman, has been arrested by the Anloga Police for allegedly stabbing one Dumega Heletsi Akpakudzo, 71, to death at Atito, a suburb of Anloga.

He was arrested on September 15, this year, and is currently in police custody assisting with investigation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Public Affairs Officer, Volta Regional Police Command, in a statement, said a preliminary investigation indicated that two sons of both the deceased and suspect engaged in a fight.

She said as a result the deceased beat up Senya’s son, and in retaliation, the suspect drew a knife and inflicted multiple wounds on the chest, neck, and shoulder of the septuagenarian.

DSP Tenge said he was rushed to the Keta Municipal Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

GNA