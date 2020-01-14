Former Kumasi Mayor Nana Akwasi Agyemang Is Dead

Nana Akwasi Agyemang

A former and one of the longest serving Mayors of Kumasi, Nana Akwasi Agyemang, is reported dead in Kumasi at the age 86.

Family sources say the member of the Oyoko Royal Family who was also known as ‘Okumkom’, passed at exactly 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

T he late Nana Agyemang has a long political history, dating back to 1977, during the Supreme Military Council government of late Ignatius Kutu Acheampong where he served as chairman of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

He subsequently went on to serve as Mayor under two other Heads of State, Dr. Hilla Limann and Flt. Lt Jerry John Rawlings, to whom he became close confidante.

He was appointed Deputy Minister of Science and Environment under Rawlings regime and was also considered a leading contender for the vacant Asante Stool following the demise of Otumfuo Opoku Ware the second in 1999.

Current Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu the second , was chosen over him by kingmakers of Asanteman.

Until his passing , Nana Agyemang had been out of the public for some time due to ill-health.

–myjoyonline