Former Kumasi Mayor Nana Akwasi Agyemang Is Dead

January 14, 2020

Nana Akwasi Agyemang

A former and one of the longest serving  Mayors  of Kumasi,  Nana Akwasi Agyemang,  is reported dead in Kumasi at the age 86.

Family sources say the member of the Oyoko Royal Family  who was also known as ‘Okumkom’, passed at exactly 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

T he late Nana  Agyemang has a long political history, dating back to 1977, during the Supreme Military Council government of late Ignatius Kutu Acheampong where he served as chairman of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

He subsequently  went on to  serve as Mayor under two other Heads of State, Dr. Hilla Limann and  Flt. Lt Jerry John Rawlings, to whom he became close confidante.

He was appointed Deputy Minister of  Science and Environment under Rawlings regime and was also considered a leading contender for the  vacant Asante  Stool  following the demise of Otumfuo Opoku Ware the second in 1999.

Current Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu the second , was chosen over him by kingmakers  of Asanteman.

Until his passing , Nana Agyemang  had been out of the public for some time due to ill-health.

