Former Sawla Tuna Kalba MP Is Dead

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that former Member of Parliament for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba constituency, Donald Dari Sodiitey has died.
The former MP is said to have died at the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment.
The late former Sawla-Tuna-Kalba MP was born on September 25, 1957.
He represented Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency in parliament between January 7, 2005 and January 7, 2013.
He lost his re-election bid in 2016 after losing to current MP for the area, Andrews Chiwetey in the NDC parliamentary primary ahead of elections 2016.
A statement signed by Kipo Elijah Bakar, the NDC Communication Officer in
Sawla-Tuna – Kalba noted that after a consultation with the family, the party will announce the funeral arrangements to the general public.
FROM Eric Kombat, Sawla