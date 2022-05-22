Former Sawla Tuna Kalba MP Is Dead

The later Donald Dar Sodiitey

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that former Member of Parliament for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba constituency, Donald Dari Sodiitey has died.

The former MP is said to have died at the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

The late former Sawla-Tuna-Kalba MP was born on September 25, 1957.

He represented Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency in parliament between January 7, 2005 and January 7, 2013.

He lost his re-election bid in 2016 after losing to current MP for the area, Andrews Chiwetey in the NDC parliamentary primary ahead of elections 2016.

A statement signed by Kipo Elijah Bakar, the NDC Communication Officer in

Sawla-Tuna – Kalba noted that after a consultation with the family, the party will announce the funeral arrangements to the general public.

FROM Eric Kombat, Sawla