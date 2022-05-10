French Envoy Commissions Peace Match

Anne Sophie Avé, French Ambassador to Ghana

The French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, is set to grace the occasion of the Inter-Zongo communities peace gala grand-finale as the match commissioner.

Her sporting role as the match commissioner in today’s game at the Aboabo B Middle School was an invitation from the Coalition of National Zongo Political Groupings and Federation of Zongo Football.

At a press briefing in Accra recently, Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, the Chairman of the political groupings said the invitation was in recognition for the Ambassador’s historic support for the Black Stars, saying “… following the Cameroun AFCON 2021 disaster, when Ghana had no hope of beating their fiercest inform rivals, Nigeria, to qualify for the Qatar 2022, it was Madam Anne’s ‘Ales Ales’ support on social media that revived and brought the can do spirit to most Ghanaians, which no doubt reflected on the Black Stars to upstage their Nigerian counterparts.”

On his part, the President of Zongo Football, Mohammed Murtala Akuter expressed thanks to the managers of the various Zongo communities for timely submitting the list of all the players to ensure the kick off as planned.

Akuter reiterates the uniqueness of this year’s event through the inclusion of former international players.

The grand finale is scheduled on July 9, 2022, at Dechemso’ Napo Sports Complex. Kick-off time: 3pm. The peace match seeks to use the various platforms to sensitise Zongo youth of Ghana against community violence.