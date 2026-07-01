Fuel Prices Set For Sharp Drop July 1

Motorists and consumers can expect lower fuel prices from today, July 1, 2026 as global crude oil prices decline and the cedi records a marginal gain against the US dollar.

According to the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) the drop in crude oil prices by about 19.69% from $97.32 to $78.16 per barrel, combined with the cedi’s 3.14% appreciation from $1:GHS11.8035 to $1:GHS11.4333, will reflect in reduced pump prices for petrol, diesel, and LPG in the first pricing window of July.

COPEC projects petrol to sell at an average of GH¢13.36 per litre, down from GH¢14.24 per litre, with prices likely ranging between GH¢12.69 and GH¢14.03 per litre.

Diesel is expected to drop to about GH¢14.10 per litre from GH¢16.26 per litre, within a range of GH¢13.39 to GH¢14.80 per litre.

LPG is also projected to fall to an average of GH¢10.05 per kilogram, with a range of GH¢9.54 to GH¢10.55 per kilogram.

In a statement signed by Executive Secretary, Duncan Amoah, COPEC urged Oil Marketing Companies to implement the reductions promptly to ease the burden on consumers.

The Chamber also commended government for ceding part of its Jubilee crude share to support local refineries, noting that this move could help reduce imports and lessen pressure on the local currency. Final prices may vary by Oil Marketing Company within a ±5% margin.

A Business Desk Report