Ga Mantse Leads Homowo UK Festival

In a significant effort to unite the GaDangme community both at home and abroad, the Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II will lead a historic delegation to London for the Grand Homowo UK Festival 2024.

The festival is set to take place on October 26, 2024, at Borough Hall, Royal Hill, Greenwich, SE10 8RE, at 2pm.

This extraordinary event aims to celebrate the rich heritage, traditions, and unity of the Ga people. Attendees can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with the rhythms of Ga drumming, traditional dances, and authentic cuisine that embodies the warmth of the community.

In the lead-up to the festival, several key events are planned, including a Ŋɔɔwala gathering with the GaDangme community, a Thanksgiving Service in collaboration with the Ga Fellowship and Christian Council UK, a Business Forum, and the launch of the Ga Mantse Foundation at the House of Lords. The festivities will culminate in a special reception at the House of Commons.

For the first time, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II will personally attend the festival, carrying with him the weight of the community’s rich cultural legacy. His presence is expected to infuse the event with the dignity and pride that define the Ga people.

The Grand Homowo UK Festival is more than just a cultural celebration; it represents a movement—a powerful expression of identity and resilience.

This year’s theme aligns with a critical mission: to “Help Alleviate Hunger Caused by Poverty,” echoing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger.

Organisers emphasised their commitment to values of Empowerment, Nourishment, and Development.

“We are dedicated to making Homowo a symbol of hope and a call to action against hunger,” they stated.

The name “Homowo” derives from two Ga words: Homo (hunger) and wo (to hoot at).

It encapsulates a historical narrative of courage and survival; the Ga ancestors faced famine during their migration but overcame adversity through hard work and divine blessings, ultimately leading to bountiful harvests. Today, the Ga people continue this legacy with traditional dishes like kpokpoi (kpekple) and palm nut soup.

Homowo serves as a powerful declaration that hunger has no place in our future, inspiring confidence and purpose within the Ga community.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke