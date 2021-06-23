Gabby Daddy Goes Home Next Week

The father of NPP stewart, Gabby Otchere-Darko, is to be buried on July 3, 2021.

Barima Okyere Boateng, known in private life as Dr. Joseph Felix Yaw Boateng Otchere-Darko, died April 12, 2021, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Legon, Accra.

He died after battling a severe hemorrhagic stroke, the New Juaben Traditional Council revealed in a news release dated Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

According to the release, the burial service will be held at the St. George Catholic Cathedral, Koforidua, at 10am on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The release indicated that the royal burial is to be led by two Juaben Amanhene, Daasebre Otuo Siriboe II of Asante Juaben and his brother Daasebre Oti Boateng of New Juaben.

It said the burial service will take place under the auspices of the New Juaben Traditional Council.

According to the release, many high profile personalities are billed to attend the service.

It stated that the Council is working with State Protocol, the authorities in the Eastern Region and Municipality to ensure a solemn, smooth and disciplined occasion.

It stressed that the New Juaben Omanhene is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a well-planned and dignified sending off for his uncle, the departed Mmrotuohene.

It announced that the burial rites for the traditional ruler starts on Thursday, July 1, 2021, with the swearing of oath ceremony to the departed Mmrotuohene by all the chiefs of the New Juaben Traditional Area, adding that “this, a highly restricted event, takes place in the late hours of Thursday at the Mmrotuohene’s palace.

It added that Barima Okyere Boateng will be laid in state in the main hall, the Nana Ama Serwaa Hall in the Yiadom-Hwedie Ahenfie, the Omanhene’s Palace, Koforidua, from Friday.

Barima Okyere Boateng was born in Koforidua on June 8, 1937 to Opanyin Kwame Okyere, a native of Baamang, near Bonwire in the Ashanti Region and Odehyie Akosua Dufie of the Juaben Royal household.

By Melvin Tarlue