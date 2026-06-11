GAMPA Urges Members To Pursue Excellence

A scene during the conference

The Ghana Alternative Medical Practitioners Association (GAMPA) has called on its members to embrace lifelong learning, and professional excellence despite the challenges facing practitioners.

General Secretary of GAMPA, Prof. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, who made the call at the Association’s maiden National Conference in Accra, said emerging industries experience periods of uncertainty, resistance, misunderstanding, and even conflict before achieving maturity.

He, therefore, urged the members to consider it as a sign of growth rather than failure as they navigate a critical period of their profession.

“Every emerging industry experiences periods of uncertainty, resistance, misunderstanding, and even conflict before achieving maturity.

“The legal profession went through it. The nursing profession went through it. The pharmacy profession went through it. Today, Alternative and Complementary Medicine in Ghana is going through its own growing pains. This is not a sign of failure, it is often a sign of growth,” he stated.

He said GAMPA was not in disagreement with the Traditional Medicine Practice Council, but a regulatory framework that respects the diversity of healthcare practices while ensuring patient safety and professional standards.

The chairman for the event, Dr. E.N. Mensah, in a key note address drawing on his experience in public health administration, said that the Ministry of Health once considered separate legislative frameworks for traditional medicine and alternative medicine, with draft bills developed to reflect their differing philosophies, training systems and regulatory needs.

“The conference demonstrated the growing importance of integrative healthcare and highlighted the significant contributions of alternative medicine towards improving the health and well-being of Ghanaians,” Dr. Boateng said, adding that he looked forward to continued collaboration with GAMPA on professional standards, public education, research, and policy development.

The conference, held under the theme “Uniting Alternative Medical Practitioners for Excellence and Impact,” brought together representatives from naturopathy, homeopathy, chiropractic care, Ayurveda, food supplementation, energy healing, spa therapy, yoga and meditation, nutrition therapy, and massage among others.

Also present at the conference include the President of the Association, Dr. Albert Arthur, Vice President Dr. Ernest Asante and representatives of member associations spanning homeopathy, chiropractic, naturopathy, and other disciplines.