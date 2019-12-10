Ghana Card Registration Starts In Kumasi

Some people taking part in the Ghana Card Registration exercise in Kumasi

THE GHANA Card Registration Exercise has officially commenced in the Ashanti Region, the paper understands.

The exercise started on the Sunday morning, December 8th, 2019, at some selected registration centers.

Journalists and some other identifiable groups in the region were eligible to take part in the important exercise on Sunday.

Residents in the region would get the chance to also register and get the Ghana card on Wednesday, December 11, this year.

Officials of the National Identification Authority (NIA) have said the exercise would end in the Ashanti Region on January 8th, 2020.

High Patronage

Meanwhile, there was high patronage at most of the selected registration centers in the region that the paper visited on Sunday.

Shaibu Hamidu, a reporter of Ashh FM in Kumasi, who registered successfully at St. Louis College of Education, said he registered smoothly.

According to him, the machines did not encounter any breakdowns during the exercise, hoping that the positive trend would be sustained.

MP Campaigns For Registration

MP for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, has appealed to Ghanaians to patronize the exercise.

Addressing NPP delegates in his constituency, he stated that the Ghana Card was very useful so the people should register and get their copies.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi