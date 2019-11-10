Ghana Embassy In Italy Embarkes On Outreach Programme

The Ghanaian Embassy in Italy is embarking on a massive outreach programme.

The programme dubbed: ‘Door to Door Service’ aims at providing consular services or assistance to Ghanaians across Italy, thereby saving them the time and cost of travelling to Rome.

On Friday, November 8, 2019, Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy, Eudora’Quartey Koranteng with Jonathan Magnusen Minister /Consular Affairs and the staff from the Consular Section of the Ghana Embassy, visited Reggio Emilia in Italy, to continue with the outreach programme.

Through the programme, Ghanaian nationals in Italy are afforded the opportunity to share their experiences and challenges with the Ambassador.

It also enables the Ambassador to brief them on developments at home in Ghana .

As part of activities for the Outreach, the Ambassador also held interactions with the Chamber of Commerce and city officials including the Mayor and Prefect in Reggio Emilia.

The interactions were aimed at improving existing trade relations between Reggio Emilia and Ghana.

In 2018, trade from Reggio Emilia to Ghana was €5,5 million, representing 2/3 percent of Reggio Emilia’s total trade.

BY Melvin Tarlue