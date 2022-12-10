Ghana Health Awards and Honors Launched ( See Categories)

Akoma Productions on Wednesday, 30th November, 2022 launched the maiden edition of the Ghana Health Awards and Honors.

The graceful event which took place at the premises of the Medical Training and Simulation Centre, Legon in Accra saw in attendance invited guests, media and dignitaries including; Rev. Prof. Patrick F. Ayeh-Kumi, Dr Abena Engmann ( Board Chairperson of Ghana Health Awards & Honors) ,Dr Solomon Brookman ( Head, General Surgery Dept, UGMC), and Dr Darius Osei ( Chief Executive Officer of the University of Ghana Medical Centre Limited) who gave an opening remark to commence the event.

The Ghana Health Awards and Honors is dedicated to the Ghana Health industry recognizing individual and organizations making positive impact in the health sector in Ghana.

Speaking at the press soirée, Mrs Nana Adwoa Konadu Dsane, the founder of the Ghana Thyroid Foundation and the Ghana Health Awards and Honors reiterated that, health workers mostly boil the ocean to save lives hence the need to acknowledge their sacrifices.

” Though people have had bad experiences when it comes to their healthcare providers, there are some who are doing so well and would even not go home when there’s a life to save. I’ve come across a lot of them because of the Thyroid Ghana Foundation. Especially during the COVID-19 time, some stayed away from their families for 2 weeks without their families seeing them.Dont you think they deserve some recognition? I think this is long overdue! ” : She added.

The Ghana Health Awards and Honors themed ” Our Health, Our Heroes ” is scheduled to take place in March 2023 at the Medical Training and Simulation Centre, Legon in Accra.

To nominate, visit http://www.akomaproductionsgh.com

See Full List of categories below

Outstanding Awards

The Outstanding Awards category consist of the following sub-categories:

Outstanding Healthcare Practitioner

Outstanding Health Researcher

Healthcare Administration Awards

Listed Below are some the Healthcare Administration award categories

Best CEO

Best Hospital Administrator

Best Government Hospital Human Resource Director

Best Private Hospital Human Resource Director

Best Government Hospital Internal Audit Director

Best Private Hospital Internal Audit Director

Best Government Hospital Finance Director

Best Private Hospital Finance Director

Healthcare (Professionals)

The Healthcare (Professionals) category consist of the following sub-categories:

Best Surgeon

Best Emergency Medicine Consultant/Specialist

Best Endocrinologist

Best Pediatrician

Best Obstetrics/Gynaecologist

Best Psychologist

Best Urologist

Best Neurologist

Best Neurosurgeon

Best Dentist

Best Rheumatologist

Best Radiologist

Best Ophthalmologist

Best Dietician

Best Occupational Therapist

Best Physician Assistant

Best Radiotherapist

Best General Nurse

Best Theatre Nurse

Best Midwife

Best Nurse in Research

Best Public Health Nurse

Best Health Innovationist

Best Physiotherapist

Health Facilities Category

Listed Below are some the Health Facilities award categories

Best Pharmacy

Best Pharmaceutical Company

Best Laboratory Facility

Best Emerging Laboratory

Best Private Health Facility

Best Public Health Facility

Best Dental Facility

Best Eye Facility

Best Fitness Center

Best Physiotherapy Centre

Best Healthcare Insurance Provider

Best Company with CSR practices in Health

Best Herbal Facility