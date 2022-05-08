Ghana Opens For Business – State Housing MD Raps Investors

State Housing MD Raps Investor, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah

The Managing Director of State Housing Company Limited, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, has urged foreign investors to come to Ghana and invest in the housing industry since the current economic environment is favorable.

According to him, the safe and politically stable atmosphere Ghana enjoys is an enzyme that should inform investors to flood into Ghana.

The State Housing Company MD, wooed the people to invest in housing in Ghana during a presentation he made at a conference in Memphis, the USA as part of the Memphis in May festival ongoing.

Mr. Ampofo in the past, recalled, that there were many bottlenecks in the housing industry but measures instituted by President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government have changed the narrative into a positive and promising one.

As part of these measures, the MD stated that the government is supporting investors with litigated free lands, homes, and now an affordable mortgage scheme. Prices of already built houses, he indicated, are affordable, and urged Ghanaians in the diaspora to dash them.

In his presentation at the conference, he further outlined the business opportunities in the Housing Sector and incentives that the government is giving to businesses that invest in the sector.

Also, as a follow-up to his presentation, a high Profile Delegation from the Memphis Chamber of Commerce will be visiting Ghana later in the year.

The participants at the forum were highly impressed with the progress made in the housing section.

BY Daniel Bampoe