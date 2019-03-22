Ghanaian Envoy To Denmark Woos Investors

Amerley Ollennu Awua-Asamoa

Ghana’s Ambassador to Denmark, Amerley Ollennu Awua – Asamoa has called on Danish investors to join the Government of Ghana achieve its dream of Ghana Beyond Aid agenda by investing in various sectors of the economy.

Awua – Asamoa said “Ghana is opened for business” and urged the investors she wooed from Finland to Ghana to join hands with entrepreneurs to support the One District One Factory (1D1F), One Village One Dam, Planting for Food and Jobs as well as Free Education.

“We invite investors from these areas to come in and many more” she said.

The Ambassador made the call at a Seminar in Accra last week organized by the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) in collaboration with Finn partnership, Ghana Embassy in Denmark, Embassy of Finland in Abuja and Business Finland.

According to Awua-Asamoa, the Programme was aimed at launching Ghana into Agro- Industrialization, adding that “choosing Ghana for business is an excellent decision”.

She reiterated that Ghana continues to be the gateway to Africa, hence the need to implement successful policies.

The Executive Director of NBSSI, Kosi Yankey on her part stated that she was excited about the collaboration and looked forward to more of such partnerships. She said the Ghana beyond Aid meant finding strong partners for Ghana and to trade globallyand to strengthen their business for growth.

She advised entrepreneurs to build the right relationships in order to attract partnerships and further urged them to take advantage of the opportunities to strengthen the mutual relationship.

The Partnership

The Finn partnership is a Finnish Business Partnership Programme financed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Finland.

The objective of the Seminar was to introduce Finnish investors to Ghanaian businesses and also offer Ghanaian and Finnish companies an opportunity to create new business linkages. The total number of participants were eighty-four (84).

The participants were taken through the process of accessing the Finn partnership and how to take advantage of the numerous opportunities it has to offer businesses in Ghana.