Ghana’s DJ Rab Bakari Drowns At Busua Beach

DJ Rab

Popular music producer and DJ Rab Bakari reportedly died on Sunday, March 6 during Ghana’s 65th-anniversary celebration.

He allegedly drowned at Busua Beach in the Western Region unconfirmed reports claim.

The sad incident occurred during Asabaako Festival at Busua Beach.

Organisers of the festival confirmed his demise in an Instagram post saying; “It is with deep sadness to announce the death of our dear friend, mentor and pillar in Ghana’s music history, Rab Bakari.

“Rab was instrumental in the creation of hiplife music which is the foundation of modern Ghanaian music.

“He always offered words of encouragement and was instrumental in birthing Asa Baako.

“He passed away at Asa Baako this morning on Busua Beach and we will honour him tonight at the Jungle Party with a two-minute silence and dance to some of the music that he produced and loved. We lost a legend today. Rab, we know that your spirit will be with us tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

The news of his death came to many music industry players as a shock. Reggie Rockstone shared a picture of Rab with a prayer and heart emoji.

Others such as Sammy Forson and Joey B all took to social media to express shock.

He had hands-on experience as an authentic New York Hip Hop creator, music producer, deejay, corporate person and social media platform advisor.

Rab also contributed to several platforms such as Okay Africa and Africology.

He has also worked for Universal Music Group (USA) for many years.

He has hosted/participated as panels in shows including SXSW Music (USA); Social Media Week (Nigeria); CMJ Music Marathon (USA); Cariforum EU Business Forum (Jamaica); Geekend (USA); Kenya Music Week; WOMEX (Hungary); lectures at New York University (USA), Ghana DJ Awards and AFRIMA (Nigeria).

Before his sad death, he shared a photo of himself under a coconut tree at the beach.