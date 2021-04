Ghana is on a high alert for about 1,800 jail breakers.

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has urged all its personnel nationwide to be on high security alert to “prevent these criminal escapes from entering the country.”

The Comptroller-General of GIS, Laud O. Affrifah served the directive.

Already, the Nigerian Correctional Service has declared the 1,800 prison escapees wanted.

They escaped after gunmen attacked a prison in the Imo State, Nigeria on Monday, April 5, 2021.

By Melvin Tarlue