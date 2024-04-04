GNPC Boss Given One Month To Pack Out

In a surprising development, Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has stepped down from his position.

In a letter addressed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Danquah expressed his deep respect for the President but cited increasing challenges as the reason for his decision.

Sources say Danquah was forced to quit after last minute desperate bid to stay on.

He has up to the end of April to pack out, with an acting chief executive standing in the wing.

During his tenure, Danquah led GNPC with a focus on implementing transformative policies to advance the interests of Ghana and drive sustainable growth. However, he highlighted an atmosphere of misinformation and misunderstanding surrounding these policies, which ultimately made it increasingly difficult for him to effectively perform his duties.

Despite his efforts to uphold the integrity and objectives of GNPC, certain misperceptions clouded judgment and undermined trust, according to Danquah. He stressed the critical importance of unwavering support and trust from stakeholders, emphasizing that such support is vital for GNPC to thrive and fulfill its mission.

Expressing gratitude to President Akufo-Addo, Danquah acknowledged the President’s astute guidance and the support of the talented GNPC team, which he attributed to the success of his tenure. He pledged his continued commitment to the progress and prosperity of Ghana, and offered to support any transition efforts as required by the administration.

With Danquah’s resignation, GNPC now faces a period of transition. Stakeholders are left contemplating the future direction of the corporation and the wider energy sector in Ghana. The news of the CEO’s departure has prompted discussions about the impact on GNPC’s ongoing initiatives and the potential for new approaches to drive the nation’s energy growth.

The resignation of Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah has undoubtedly left the energy sector standing at a crossroads, with the need for a cohesive and visionary leadership to navigate the future challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

By Vincent Kubi