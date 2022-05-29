Gold Robbers Grabbed At Akyem-Adukrom

Five suspected armed robbers who stormed Akyem-Adukrom near Kyebi in the Abuakwa South Municipality in the Eastern Region to rob a gold dealer have been arrested.

The suspects, as gathered went to the community to attack the gold dealer upon a tip-off by a colleague robber who stays around Kyebi and linked with the other suspects from Obuasi to embark on the operations.

The suspects, including the driver, have been identified as; Adams Awal- 32years, Ibrahim Hamidou from Niger Akwasi Anokye aged 50yrs, Inusah Moro- 28years, Nasiru Salifu – 32years and Kwadwo Amponsah – 31years”.

The Police at Kyebi, when had the information signaled the Regional Intelligence Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command who mount a barrier on the Accra to Kumasi Highway, that some armed robbers have attacked a gold dealer at Adukrom near Kyebi and were heading towards Kumasi.

The Police in some few hours, intercepted a Toyota Land Cruiser with trade Plate Number DV 4142 F with the suspects on board.

The car was forced to stop since the occupants were showing resistance. Two of the tyres were subsequently deflated.

‘’An instant search conducted in the car in their presence revealed one AK 47 Assault Rifle with Number 12142372 plus two magazines loaded with twenty- four (24) rounds of ammunition, one python Revolver pistol, Eight (8) BB live Cartridges, Nine (9) gold nuggets and cash the sum of Nine thousand and seventy-seven Ghana Cedis. (Ghc 9,077.00)’’ the Police report added.

Meanwhile, the suspects have been detained and exhibits including Toyota Land cruiser impounded for investigations.

– BY Daniel Bampoe