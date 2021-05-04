Gov’t reduces fuel margins

Government has announced a reduction in the fuel margins.

The announcement was made in a communique following a meeting between the Energy Minister, National Petroleum Authority, the Association of Oil Marketing Companies, Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers and the Institute for Energy Policies and Research.

According to the Communique, following the meeting, it has been agreed that “the 17 pesewas per litre increase in fuel margins previously announced by the NPA has been reduced.

By Melvin Tarlue