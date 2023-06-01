Growing Ghana’s Oil Reserve

Opoku .A. Danquah

The oil and gas industry having gone through a global slump during the covid pandemic is now on the path of a steady recovery.

In the context of the current shift towards a cleaner energy transition, according to Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), O-A Danquah, is to expedite the responsible and sustainable exploration of Ghana’s oil and gas resources to meet the growing demand.

“This puts the VBP [Volta Basin Project] at the forefront of our priorities as management with our skilled and adaptable workforce channel all efforts to ensure our goal of spudding a well in the most sustainable and environmentally efficient manner comes to fruition,” he said.

GNPC is currently exploring the prospects of hydrocarbons in Ghana’s onshore sedimentary basin (VBP) under a Reconnaissance license deploying a mix of geophysical, geological and geochemical techniques with expectations to drill a well early next year