Guru Terminates Record Deal With Australian Label

Rapper Guru has announced he terminated his six-years record deal with Australian record label, Indi Royal Group of Companies because the company was not reciprocating his energy.

The deal was signed in February but it came to an abrupt end after Guru said he wanted out.

“Like I said, you give me the light and I see the future. [If] my instincts tell me to carry on, I shall, but if my instincts tell me where we’re going will not be productive so I should stop, I stop, and that’s how it is,” he said in an interview on Accra Fm on Tuesday.

“Early stage, we had a Sony deal coming through,” he said revealing that accepting that deal would have made him a slave.

“That would have made me look like a slave and I don’t like that…I don’t want a situation where you cheat me. I prefer that we both loot and share – that’s my philosophy.”

According to him, he does not like to cheat anyone in business with him, the same way he doesn’t expect to be cheated.

“Don’t cheat me. Let’s loot and share. If you don’t like that, you’re a witch. It’s simple,” he stressed.

About his deal with Indi Royal Group of Companies, he said “the energy” he invested into the deal was not reciprocated, so he lost interest.

“I am no longer interested. That’s it,” he told host Nana Romeo.