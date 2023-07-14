Gyakye Quayson Moves To Halt Criminal Trial

James Gyakye Quayson

In the latest development surrounding the ongoing criminal trial of Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson, his legal team has lodged an application at the Supreme Court seeking to suspend the High Court hearing until the Appeal Court has reached a verdict.

As a result, the High Court has postponed the trial to Tuesday, July 18, giving the Supreme Court ample time to determine the application.

Quayson, who is facing criminal charges, including allegations related to his eligibility as an MP, has captivated the attention of the public and the legal community since the case commenced. With the recent move to halt the proceedings temporarily, the legal battle takes another turn.

The application, filed by Quayson’s legal representatives, argues that it is paramount to await the outcome of the pending appeal before proceeding with the criminal trial. By engaging the Supreme Court, Quayson’s legal team aims to secure a stay of proceedings at the High Court, prioritizing resolution at the appellate level.

The judiciary has granted the request, and as a result, the scheduled criminal trial session has been postponed until Tuesday, July 18. During this interim period, the Supreme Court will examine the application and provide its judgment on the matter. This pause in proceedings ensures that all parties have ample time to present their arguments and that justice is served.

One of his lawyers Abraham Amaliba told the media last Friday, July 14 that “Lawyers for Gyakye Quayson indicated that because disclosures were not fully made in accordance with the Republic vrs Baffoe Bonney case, there is a need to stay proceedings and so this argument was forcefully made and the judge adjourned to the 18th for a determination whether or not he will stay proceedings or to go ahead with the trial.

“On Wednesday Gyakye Quayson’s lawyers filed an application for a stay of proceedings at the Court of Appeal, they followed with another application for certiorari [ a writ or order by which a higher court reviews a case tried in a lower court] at the Supreme Court and so today was the day that the court allowed the two lawyers from both sides to address on the implications of those two applications.

“It turned out that from the side of the NDC, Gyakye Quayson’s lawyers, we were putting out the argument that we could not proceed with the trial once these applications are pending before higher courts than the High Court, particularly the application for certiorari which is before the Supreme Court.

“In that application, we are seeking some relief which are; because the Attorney-General failed to fully make disclosures to the lawyers of Gyakye Quasyon there was the need for the Supreme Court to determine that matter because the disclosures were not fully made

“The rules are that you must fully disclose but in this case, the AG did some half disclosures.”

By Vincent Kubi