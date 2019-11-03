H3N2 Disease Outbreak At Odumase – Krobo

The affected students

Three hundred and fifty-five students have been confirmed to have been affected with H3N2 Influenza virus.

This follows a confirmation of test run at the Noguchi Memorial Institute.

The disease is said to have broke out in some Senior High Schools in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal of the Eastern Region.

Students of Krobo Girls, Akuse Methodist SHS and Legacy Girls were infected.

It says there are no vaccines in the country yet to treat the disease.

The outbreak was recorded after students from the said schools participated in a debate.

The authorities of the schools reportedly thought it was a normal flu and malaria hence attempted to treat the infected students themselves.

But the situation worsened as the disease was spreading rapidly among the students.

The Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Albert Antobre-Boateng, when contacted, said the situation was under control and expressed optimism that all affected students are expected to recover fully.

BY Daniel Bampoe