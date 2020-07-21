Hawa Koomson Gave Warning Shot As Self Defence -Spokesperson

Mavis Hawa Koomson

The Campaign Team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has denied allegations leveled against the Member of Parliament for Awutu-Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson concerning a shooting incident that occurred at “Step to Christ” Registration center at Kasoa as a deliberate attempt to cause mayhem.

It stated that the MP and Minister of State for Special Initiatives gave warning shots as complete self-defense and to scare off some thugs suspected to be members of the opposition NDC who invaded the registration center to disrupt the exercise.

In a press statement issued by the Awutu-Senya East NPP and signed by Nana Kofi Ntiamoah, spokesperson of the MP’s Campaign Team and copied to the Ghana News Agency(GNA) at Kasoa, said the MP and her entourage went to the center to acquaint herself with the exercise on Monday, July 20.

It said some men riding motorcycles followed and run around the MP’s vehicle and later attacked her lead vehicle, smashing the tail light and the bumper.

It said this action it believed, was an attempt to ambush and scare Ms Koomson and her entourage from the registration center by some NDC supporters.

The statement said it was the unfortunate situation that forced the MP to give a warning shot to serve as self- defense to scare off the thugs.

“The MP for Awutu-Senya East is very peaceful and law abiding and has never ever in any situation given a hint of unpatriotic behavior as MP and Minister of State and she is still the ‘Obaatanpa’ and remains resolute,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the MP would not do anything to tarnish her image and that of the elephant family led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

It further stated that the Awutu-Senya East NPP was not ready to give in to hooligans who have vowed to destroy the registration process given the chance to do so.

It indicated that it will do all in its power to maintain peace and tranquility in the area.

It assured all and sundry that the NPP was steadfast and committed and will conduct it activities with decorum and in peace.

It will continue to explain to citizens of the constituency the hard work of President Akufo-Addo and Ms Koomson to justify why they deserve four more years to continue with their development agenda to Ghanaians.

According to the statement, the smashed vehicle has been parked at the Kasoa Police Station for further investigations to bring the perpetrators to book to ensure peace and tranquility.