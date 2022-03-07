Heavy Downpour Scatters Daasebre Oti Boateng One-Week Funeral 

A heavy downpour on Monday afternoon disrupted the one week observation of the death of Daasebre Oti Boateng, Omanhene of New Juaben attended by mourners from all walks of life.

The event took place at the Yiadom and Hwedie Palace in Koforidua -Srodae, the Eastern Regional capital.

The one week traditional ceremony was observed to mourn Daasebre Oti Boateng and the Queen mother, Nana Yaa Adaani who died last year and are yet to be buried.

The downpour came unexpected immediately the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the chief of Staff, were done with their donations to the family and set off from the funeral grounds.

The rainstorm which last for an hour forced the organisers to put the programme on hold.

The mourners in attendance including the former Eastern Regional Ministers under Ex President John Mahama administration, Emmanuel Victor Smith and Mavis Ama Frimpong were forced to run and hide somewhere from the heavy rain as some of the chiefs in regalia and funeral clothes were also spotted speeding up to get into their vehicles and nearby tents.

In their bid to get a hiding place, chiefs left behind their stools and seats in the rain.

The Chairman of the Council of State and Chief of Asante Juaben, Nana Otuo Serebour, presided over the traditional onevweek Observation of his brother, a former Government Statistician and Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area.

The main road from the Market traffic light through to Prince Boateng Roundabout leading to the Chief’s Palace was blocked on Monday and all commercial activities ceased from morning till the end of the week observation.

The blockade paved the way to allow free easy flow of traffic to and from the Palace as well as heavy security presence taking over the length and breadth of the Koforidua township to provide security for law and order.

This has been the first in the history of the people of New Juaben to lose an Omanhene and Queen mother at the same period.

BY Daniel Bampoe