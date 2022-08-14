Hopeson Adorye Stokes Fire In NPP, Runs For Cover

The Director of Operations of Alan Kyeremateng’s 2024 campaign, Hopeson Adorye has denied the comments he made that northerners who represent the Dombo side of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) tradition are only fit for running mates in the party.

Hopeson, who was addressing a walk held in Kumasi dubbed a “Walk for Alan’’ over the weekend in a video trending on social media ridiculed Northerners’ status in the NPP, saying Dombos are always in the mix and fit as running mates to either a Danquah candidate or a Busia candidate so, that tradition must continue.

According to him, “There is one thing I am going to say. The NPP has a tradition. Our tradition is Busia, Danquah and Dombo. Danquah represents Eastern Region and the bottom (south), Danquah represents Ashanti Region and the Bono areas, while Dombo represents Northern Regio’n’.

He continued: “whenever a Danquah leads the party, the Busia side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for a running mate), and whenever a Busia leads, the Danquah side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for a running mate). As for the Dombos they are always there (for a running mate).”

“In 1992, Albert Adu Boahen, who represented Danquah contested with a Dombo. In 1996, we had the Great Alliance bit in 2000, it came to Kufuor, who is a Busia, and he ran with a Dombo (as his running mate). Then after Kufuor, it moved back to Dankwa, with President Akufo-Addo. He also contested the election with another Dombo (as his running mate), who is Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

If it went to Danquah, came to Busia, went back to Danquah, where should it go now, is it not Busia?” Hopeson Adorye said.

However, after a public bashing over the statement, he later came out with a statement to clarify his stands on the comments he made.

It has come to my attention that some misleading headlines attributed to me indicating that, “In our Party tradition, Northerners are fit for running-Mates”. This was published by some online news portals and widely circulated by Bawumia Camp aims at destroying Alan Kyerematen and inciting Northerners against me Hopeson Adorye.

I wish to state categorically that, I never said in plain words that Northerners are fit for running-mates. The video is partly doctored for mischief by Bawumia’s Camp.

For the avoidance of doubt, I stated that in NPP there is a particular formula that has been used since the formation of the Party. The formula is Christian-Muslim Ticket.

In fact, since 1992, we are the only Party that has practiced Christian-Muslim Ticket 1992. NDC at all times used Christian-Christian Ticket yet dominate all the Muslims Constituencies including Zango.

In 1992, NPP presented Christian Albert Adu Boahen and Muslim Roland Issifu Alhassan.

From 1998 to 2008, NPP presented Christian John Agyekum Kufuor and Muslim Alhaji Aliu Mahama.From 2008 up to date, NPP has presented Christian Akufo-Addo and Muslim Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Therefore per the formula, the running-mate since 1992 has been a permanent reserved position for the Dombo’s camp regardless of whether a Dankwa protégé or Busia protégé is leading the Party as the Flagbearer. This is exactly what I said and it is supported by historical data and science.

Akufo-Addo’s camp told Aliu Mahama and Alan Kyerematen to wait for their turns. So now what is so difficult for Bawumia to also wait for his turn after his senior Alan Kyerematen?

Hopeson Yaovi Adorye

Former Parliamentary Candidate of Kpone-Katamanso Constituency.

– BY Daniel Bampoe