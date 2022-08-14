Hopeson Adorye Stripped

Former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tamale, Iddrisu Musah Superior has jabbed the Director of Operations of Alan Kyerematen’s 2024 campaign, Hopeson Adorye over the comments he made that northerners who represent the Dombo side of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) tradition are only fit for running mates in the party.

Hopeson Adorye, who was addressing a walk held in Kumasi dubbed a “Walk for Alan’’ over the weekend in a video trending on social media ridiculed Northerners’ status in the NPP, saying Dombos are always in the mix and fit as running mates to either a Danquah candidate or a Busia candidate so, that tradition must continue.

According to him, “There is one thing I am going to say. The NPP has a tradition. Our tradition is Busia, Danquah and Dombo. Danquah represents Eastern Region and the bottom (south), Danquah represents Ashanti Region and the Bono areas, while Dombo represents Northern Region’’.

Even though Hopeson has denied the comments he made after a heavily bashing from the members of the NPP by saying his comments were twisted.

However, Musah Superior reacting to Hopeson’s comments in a statement condemned the comments and called on him to apologize.Musah Superior said Mr Adorye’s remarks are sending a certain dangerous message to the Ghanaian people of northern extractiond that; we are nothing but second-class patriots.

According to him’’ Our place in the national political space is to play second fiddle to flagbearers who must either be from the Danquah or the Busia sides of the three distinguished founding fathers of our great political tradition. This is most irresponsible, denigrating, ethnocentric and illogical. It is downright politically suicidal’’.

Musah Superior explained ‘’Never mind that, a circular was issued only last week by the General Secretary of the Party condemning such political activities meant to canvass support for Presidential aspirants, Mr. Adorye and his group arrogantly disregarded the code of conduct issued by the National Council and recommunicated to the public by the General Secretary and went ahead to organize a health walk in Kumasi on Saturday, 13th August 2022. This is absolutely unacceptable and condemnable’’.

‘’Since when did Mr. Adorye recognize that when the Busia side gets their turn, it has to be the turn of the Danquah side? In Mr. Adorye’s own words, President John Agyekum Kufuor is from the Busia side, so it had to be the turn of the Danquah side naturally. Alan contested Akufo-Addo in 2007, 2010 and 2014. Is Alan from the Danquah side? Was Alan not determined to win in the 2007 primaries to lead the Party? Does Mr. Adorye now understand that his comments are bunk and unhelpful’’?

He said ‘’Mr Adorye and his likes have a certain sense of entitlement that is difficult for one to fathom. It’s about time Mr. Adorye and people who think like him realize that they are no more bonafide members of the NPP than any of us. We all belong to the New Patriotic Party equally’’.

‘’In the run-up to the Presidential primaries in 2007, Alan said, he hailed from the Central Region and rightly so! Today, he hails from the Ashanti Region. Is that the newest scam in town? Do you think so little of the Ashanti Region? Is this not reckless, shameful politics?

‘’In any event, who is the legitimate representative of the Busia side in the upcoming presidential primaries? Hon. Kennedy Agyapong? Hon. Afriyie Akoto? Hon. Kofi Konadu Apraku? Hon. Alan Kyeremateng? What becomes of the aspirations of Hon. Joe Ghartey? He is neither Danquah, Busia, nor Dombo. Does this make him an outcast in one of the most democratic parties in Africa? This is how nonsensical Mr. Adorye’s delusional remarks can be. He should be ashamed of himself’’.

‘’In the campaign leading to the election of our 2024 flagbearer, the thousands of NPP delegates will be choosing the most suitable person with the required competencies, record, and skills to firstly win the 2024 elections and secondly run our dear country correctly’’.

‘’All Presidential hopefuls and their supporters must campaign on how they can re-energize our Party’s base and how they can mobilize the Ghanaian people to vote for the NPP massively and stop thisTOSH of ethnocentrism’’.

“I call on Mr. Adorye to retract his divisive, despicable, and derogatory remarks on northerners and render an unqualified apology to all NPP members of northern extractions and the Party largely. Similarly, l call on the campaign team of Honourable Alan Kyerematen to condemn and dissociate himself from these condescending remarks that only go to weaken our party in the northern part of the country’’ Musah Superior undersored in a statement.

BY Daniel Bampoe