Hundreds Throng Cape Coast Stadium For 65th Indece Day Celebration

The Participants

The Cape Coast Stadium in the Central Region is currently filled as hundreds of residents in the region and beyond have thronged the stadium in their numbers to witness the 65th National Independence Day Celebration.

This year’s celebration which is the third to be hosted outside Accra, after the Northern and Ashanti regions is on the theme: “Working Together; Bouncing Back Better”,

Contingents from the various security agencies, students and teachers drawn from the Ghana Education Service, and civil society organisations (CSOs) among others are expected to partake in the parade today.

There will also be a display of all the accoutrements of the various security agencies at the 20,000-seater Sports Stadium, where the event is being held.

The Prime Minister of Barbados, Her Excellency Mia Mottley, will be the Special Guest of Honour, while Odeefuo Amoakwa Boadu VIII, President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs is expected to chair the event.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will also address the people.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Cape Coast