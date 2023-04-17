I have all it takes to win Chiana-Paga seat again for NDC — Lawyer Raphael Alijina

Lawyer Raphael Alijina

The Chiana-Paga Constituency in the Upper East Region has had members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) becoming Members of Parliament, more than any other party, since 1992.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency has produced only one Member of Parliament in the person of Leo Kabah in 2008, but lost to Abuga Pele of the NDC in 2012.

Apart from Leo Kabah, different NPP candidates have tried for some time but have lost the Parliamentary Elections to the NDC candidates.

If the NDC’s victories in the constituency is anything to go by, then it can be said that the constituency has been loyal to the NDC, but same cannot be said about the NDC delegates, because they have not been loyal to any particular candidate, even incumbent NDC MPs.

Abuga Pele was the luckiest incumbent who had multiple chances to represent the NDC in Parliamentary Elections, aside from him, the delegates new candiddates elections.

This year, the Member of Parliament for Chiana – Paga, Thomas Dalu will be contesting in the primaries, wishing to get a second chance to represent the NDC. He is being contested by three other aspirants.

Among the aspirants seeking the NDC ticket, come May 2023, is Lawyer from the Law Temple in Accra, Raphael Aopaari Alijina who is enjoying massive support from the NDC supporters and some functionaries as well as some senior members of the party in the constituency.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Daily Guide, Lawyer Alijina said, the NDC has a brighter chance of winning the Chiana-Paga seat again and the delegates would serve the party well if they choose a Parliamentary Candidate that will be able to pull support and votes from all the sections of the constituency and even, from the New Patriotiic Party.

“I believe that I have worked harrd for the party, for myself and the constituency, in the area of legal and other sectors. I have learnt so much in politics, parliamentary work and from many party elders and I think the time has come to bring my experience to bear, for the constituency and Ghana to benefit fully.

Let’s not forget that, when the right people lead, society gets better and better. My team members and the party supporters, say I am a better option. I believe that and after assessing my capabilities, can confirm that I will be the right Parliamentary candidate to ensure that the National Democratic Congress keeps the Chiana -Paga parliamentary seat.”

Lawyer Alijina said, his vision is to ensure quality representation of the National Democratic Congress come December 2024 Parliamentary Elections and when he secures victory, represent the Chiana – Paga constituency in a manner that will make the people proud and also restore the soul of the constituency.

“I have so much to do for my constituency and Ghana, in the area of tourism and entertainment, health, education, agriculture and even the transport sector. What is important towards the achievement of my plans is for the National Democratic Congress delegates to make me the Parliamentary candicate and for the majority of the people in the constituency to vote massively for me to represent the constituency.”

According to Lawyer Alijina, the Chiana-Paga constituency is well positioned and if well marketed will attract many investors to the area.

“I agree that the work of an MP is to make laws and also put the government of the day on track, but then a capable MP, with a wide social network of people in various sectors, can lobby and even appeal for developmental projects and activities to the constituency. Some MPs, even some in opposition are lobbying ministers for projects and following Non GGovvernmental Orgenisations to help theiir people.”

What goes into winning an election in Chiana – Paga, especially parliamentary, cannot easily be identified and so usually, no canndidate is able to stretch the neck to say he or she is winning; everyone campaign vigorously till the election day and after the last ballot is counted.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Paga