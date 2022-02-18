I Have Never Fallen In Love Before -Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena

Contemporary High life musician Kwabena Kwabena has stated that he has never fallen in love with the women he has ever been with.

In an interview on Delay Show, the two-time divorcee made comments that suggested his ex-wives were part of those women.

“I have never fallen in love. I have never experienced love,” he indicated.

According to him, no one has ever made him experience love, even though he has been into two marriages.

“I don’t think I have fallen in love before. I know what it takes to fall in love, and I know what it is to fall in love because I know what love is. I will be able to tell when I am in love. I know what love is, but I haven’t experienced it yet,” he said.

“Talking about marriage and not experiencing love, I will say, I was too young. I should have paid attention to my career and my life before choosing a partner who can help,” he added.

BY Francis Addo