I Like A Man Who Moans- Nikki Samonas

Nikki Samonas

Popular actress Nikki Samonas has confessed she likes men who moan.

Most men moan by either expressing their physical or mental suffering or sexual pleasure.

Nikki didn’t mention which of the aforementioned states she likes when her man moans.

But her followers believed she was referring to moaning during sexual pleasure. “I like a man who moans,” she only tweeted on Wednesday.

It is not her first time tweeting about what she likeness about a man. She was quoted in the past as saying she likes her man; black, long and thick.

Currently, it is not known the man in Nikki’s life at moment. Many considered her still single while others believed she is seeing someone just that she knows how to hide from her man.