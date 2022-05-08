I Miss VGMAs Stage- Stonebwoy

After two years of not taking part in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Stonebwoy returned to perform and also pick three awards at the ceremony which ended Saturday night.

The Def Jam Recordings signee told the award’s audience that it felt good to be back to perform at the VGMAs, stating that he missed the platform.

“‘I miss the VGMAs and all of you,” he said during his performance.

“I am happy to be back. I thank you for having me back. One love! Somebody say one love. Ghana music shall prosper in the name of Jesus. Amen,” he added.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were banned indefinitely from participating in the VGMAs in 2019 after a brawl between them on the VGMAs stage marred the 2019 edition.

Charter House, organisers indicated that the two artistes breached the code of conduct of the scheme hence the ban. As a result of the ban, they were exempted from the 2020 edition of the award ceremony.

Then in 2021, the VGMAs decided to lift the ban but that year the two decided not to take part in the award.

A year after the ban was lifted, Stonebwoy decided to return while Shatta Wale is still missing.

Stonebwoy picked two nominations ahead of the award ceremony but ended up taking home three awards.

He won the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Music For Good and Vodafone Green Award.

During the ceremony, he also delivered a pulsating performance to the admiration of the award audience when he made the statement about missing VGMAs stage and its audience.

BY Francis Addo