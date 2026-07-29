IC Wealth Launches On MTN MoMo

A Scene during the event

IC Asset Managers (Ghana) Ltd has launched IC Wealth on the MTN MoMo app, giving millions of mobile money customers direct access to the firm’s regulated investment products from their mobile phones.

The partnership with MobileMoney Fintech Ltd, unveiled at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, makes the IC Liquidity Fund available to MoMo customers, who can invest, monitor their holdings, make additional investments and redeem their funds entirely within the app.

Built on existing mobile money customer information, the onboarding process eliminates the need for a bank account, physical branch visits or additional documentation, significantly lowering the barriers to investing for a broader segment of the population.

Speaking at the launch, Isaac Adomako Boamah, Chief Executive Officer of IC Asset Managers (Ghana) Ltd, said the partnership brings the firm’s institutional investment expertise to a platform that millions of Ghanaians already use every day.

“We believe the future of wealth management is not about asking people to change their behaviour. It is about meeting them where they already are. Millions of Ghanaians already trust and use the MoMo App every day. By bringing IC Wealth onto that platform, we are taking another step towards making investing simple, relevant and rewarding for every Ghanaian.” he explained.

Head of Legal and Reputation Management at MobileMoney Fintech Ltd, Paapa Osei, said the launch reflects a broader ambition for digital financial services in Ghana.

“For many years, Mobile Money has helped people send and receive money, buy airtime, pay school fees and support their businesses. The next step is to help people not only move their money, but also manage it for the future,” he said.

He added that many Ghanaians save regularly but often leave those savings idle because investing is perceived as complicated, capital intensive or out of reach.

He cited the 2018 MTN Ghana Initial Public Offering, when IC Securities and MTN enabled Ghanaians to purchase shares through mobile phones, as a precedent for the new partnership.

“IC Wealth on the MoMo app is the next step in that journey. It builds on a proven partnership to deepen financial inclusion and make regulated investment products accessible to many more people,” he remarked.

Representing the SEC’s Director-General, Anthony Degbato, Head of Investment Management, described the initiative as a significant milestone in the development of Ghana’s capital market and said it aligns with the Commission’s Capital Market Master Plan objective of broadening investor participation.

He also highlighted the SEC Directive issued on 23 June 2026, which requires market operators, fintech service providers and operators of online investment platforms to obtain the appropriate registration and licensing from the Commission by 31 August 2026.

Mr. Degbato also reminded prospective investors that although the IC Liquidity Fund is designed as a low-risk product, all investments carry some level of risk. He urged investors to read the scheme particulars carefully and understand the applicable risks and fees before investing.

A Business Desk Report