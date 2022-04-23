Ignore Sam George Lies On E-Levy- John Kumah

Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr. John Ampomtuah Kumah

Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr. John Ampomtuah Kumah has urged Ghanaians to ignore the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George’s ill-informed assertion on the rollout of E-levy by the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The NDC MP was on Metro TV alleging that GRA and the Ministry of Finance have engaged the services of Express Pay to build a cloud-based system at the cost of $40million for the rollout of the E-levy.

However, the Deputy Minister in a post on his Facebook page reacting to the story said, “I wish to categorically state that Sam George’s allegations are FALSE and must be discarded”.

According to him, “there has not been any meeting at the Ministry of Finance that discussed the award of any contract to Express Pay”.

John Kumah explained that Sam George could have checked with the Ministry before making such frivolous and unfounded allegations.

“As Ghanaians are aware, the NDC has demonstrated that it will only win the E-levy discussion on FALSEHOOD and I’m not surprised Sam George has taken a leaf from their playbook to once again create public disaffection for Government and the E- levy”.

He noted that the “Government will, however, continue to work towards a successful rollout of the levy from May 2022 as programmed”.

He added that the “Government’s determination to ensure that there is total transparency in all matters relating to the E-levy has not changed”.

“The GRA is mandated by law to ensure the full rollout of the levy and will take all the necessary steps to ensure that all processes meet the compliance and security standards of Ghana”.

“Very soon, we will also start reaping the benefits of the E-levy which will lead to the aggressive construction of roads, the YouStart program which will lead to the creation of 1 million jobs, connecting 3.5 million Ghanaians to the internet by end of next year among several others,” John Kumah indicated.

– BY Daniel Bampoe