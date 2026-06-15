IGP Deploys Special Team to Probe UCC Student’s Death at Cape Coast Beach

The late Avinu Innocentia

The Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has deployed a special team of experienced investigators and intelligence officers to the Central Region to support investigations into the death of 20-year-old University of Cape Coast student, Avinu Innocentia.

The Level 200 Human Resource Management student was identified by family members on June 13, 2026, after her body was discovered and washed ashore at a Cape Coast beach. Police had earlier appealed to the public for help identifying the deceased.

According to the Ghana Police Service, a relative first recognized a photo of the deceased. The Dean of Students of UCC, police officers, and family then proceeded to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary where the body was formally identified.

Police said a careful examination of the body in the presence of family members showed no visible signs of physical injury.

As investigations continue, the Regional Crime Scene Team has processed the area where the body was found. The remains have been preserved at the mortuary pending an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The Police Service said the deployment of the special team underscores its commitment to uncovering the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

In a statement, police assured the bereaved family, the university community, and the public that every effort is being made to establish the facts and bring clarity to the incident.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke