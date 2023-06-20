I’m Mahama, NDC’s Worst Nightmare– Bawumia

In a fiery address to delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia declared that he is the worst nightmare of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the strongest contender to secure their hold on power in the 2024 elections.

Speaking to delegates in the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Bawumia stressed the importance of selecting a candidate capable of breaking the long-standing eight-year electoral cycle.

Dr. Bawumia expressed his belief that he is the candidate whom former President John Mahama and the NDC fear the most in the upcoming presidential polls.

He confidently stated that the NDC is well aware of the potential of the NPP to break the eight-year cycle, and they are apprehensive about his candidacy.

He also highlighted his ability to effectively challenge John Mahama in the North and defeat him in that region.

To solidify his aspirations, the Vice President submitted his presidential nomination forms on Friday, June 16, bringing him one step closer to participate in the NPP flagbearership race.

This milestone marks a significant moment in his journey towards the 2024 elections.

Dr. Bawumia’s determination to secure the NPP’s nomination and lead the party in the upcoming elections was evident in his impassioned address to party delegates.

He firmly believes that his candidacy offers the best chance for the NPP to retain power beyond the eight-year mark and emerge victorious against the formidable competition from the NDC and its flagbearer, John Mahama.

As the anticipation for the 2024 elections continues to build, Dr. Bawumia’s confidence and determination seem to have invigorated the NPP delegates.

Only time will tell if his assertions hold true, but for now, he is the man who believes he can be Mahama and NDC’s worst nightmare.

By Vincent Kubi