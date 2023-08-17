I’m Not Behind Boakye Agyarko’s Dismissal– Atta Kyea

Samuel Atta Kyea

The Abuakwa South Member of Parliament in the Eastern Region, Samuel Atta Kyea, has rejected claims by former Minister For Energy, Boakye Agyarko over his alleged role in his dismissal as minister.

The decision to contest the claims and state his side of the facts, he said, was motivated by Agyarko’s interview with Kumasi-based Sompa FM, where the same allegations were peddled again.

In a statement issued and signed by the former Minister for Works and Housing, he explained that ‘’I was never involved in the Ameri matters, whether in cabinet deliberations, in Parliament or anywhere else’’.

According to Atta Kyea, ‘’As the sitting Minister for Works and Housing, I never directly or indirectly influenced Parliament (whether as a whole or any of its committees) in a bid to frustrate or defeat the work of a colleague Minister. Some of the members of the joint committees on Mines and Energy and Finance are continuing Members of Parliament who cannot corroborate Hon. Boakye Agyarko’s pathetic manufacture of facts’’.

He further said “relating to the renegotiation of the Ameri Power Plant Agreement, I never contacted my seniors at the Bar, Lawyers Addison, and Vicky Bright, regarding their Committee work.

‘’Of and concerning the subject matter, I never entered into a conclave with Gabby Otchere-Darko or any other person (dead or alive) to override cabinet decisions. Boakye Agyarko is giving me more power than I could have in President Akufo-Addo’s government’’.

Mahama Guinea Fowl

The Abuakwa South MP also stated that it a ‘malicious propaganda’ and claimed that he called former president, John Dramani Mahama a ‘guinea fowl’.

Samuel Atta Kyea stated that his upbringing and reverence for the office of the president will deter him from making such claims against a man who once occupied the highest office of the land.

He also disclosed that he shared a good rapport with the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress as well as his brother and business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama.

“My attention has been drawn to a malicious and improvised video which has gone viral to create the false impression that I have described His Excellency Ex-President John Dramani Mahama, as a guinea fowl,” he said.

“I have and will not equate a gentleman who has occupied the highest office of the land to a guinea fowl. My debonair upbringing will not permit me to utter such unsavory words against Ex-President Mahama, with whom I have had a very good and personal relationship, including his brother, Ibrahim”.

He, therefore urged the public to disregard the reports, stating that the video in circulation which purports to him making that statement has been pieced together by detractors to serve a purpose.

BY Daniel Bampoe