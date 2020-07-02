I’m Not In ICU- Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah

Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah

A DEPUTY Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah denying report that he is on admission at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle But Teaching Hospital in Accra.

According to him, although he tested positive for novel Coronavirus, Covid-19, he is undergoing medical treatment after self isolation at home.

He explained that he was at the aforementioned health facility to check his COVID- 19 status after testing positive last week.

In a statement issued today, the Deputy Minister who doubles as Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West in the Greater Accra Region noted that “My attention has been drawn to messages circulating on social media to the effect that I am in ICU after testing positive to Covid 19 sending worrying signals and misinformation to my well wishers and party faithful.

“I must categorically state that I am not in ICU neither am I in Korlebu at the moment. I was admitted for an overnight review on my covid status at the ISOLATION CENTER in Korlebu yesterday around 5pm and discharged at 11am this morning.”

He continued that “I have not in anyway been taking taking ill or suffer any serious break down to send me into ICU”, he said.

The Deputy Minister therefore asked his love ones and supporters to disregard the speculative bad reports which he described as ‘hollow’ saying that ‘I’m as fit as I use to be. Thank you!”

From Vincent Kubi, Tema