I’m Not Offering Free Water, Electricity For Votes – Akufo Addo Fires

President Akufo-Addo has debunked comments made by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that he is giving free water and electricity to influence his re-election bid in the 2020 election.

Responding to the comments during his tour of Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital on Tuesday, the President said giving out free water and electricity for a period of six months was not to win votes but rather to lift some burden from the ordinary Ghanaian during this Covid-19 pandemic .

According to him, his government deemed it important to take out some loads from the heads of Ghanaians during this difficult time.

“That was being done because the pandemic has brought a lot of difficulties to the people of Ghana. The first responsibility of government is to protect the people especially in times of difficulty”.

He continued “a government which is not able to do that in times of difficulty, in my view isn’t a government worth staying.

President averred that the free water and free electricity were necessary to protect the Ghanaian people at this stage but not necessarily to win votes.

“A caring government is a government when things become difficult for his people will step in because of good policies and efficient management to be able to protect the people and that’s what we have done”, he stated.

“If our economy had not been strengthened in the three years before the pandemic broke out, these measures you are talking about would have been very expensive and impossible to provide free water, free electricity and free meals. All these are indications of the strength of the Ghanaian economy before the pandemic,” he added.

NHIS

He explained that his administration has revived the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) which was practically worthless at the time he gained power because it was not serving its purpose.

To him, well thoughtfulness and efficient measures put in place, the NHIS is back to life and every citizen is benefitting from the scheme, adding that, “the NHIS card was virtually worthless at the time I gained power but now people are using it in hospitals to cater for their medication”.

President Akufo-Addo said that people now have the right to use the card in hospitals and it’s very effective unlike before whilst suppliers to various hospitals are paid regularly to ensure the effectiveness of the card.

FROM Daniel Bampoe