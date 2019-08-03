Information Minister Cuts Sod For Ofoase/Ayirebi Transport Terminal

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has cut sod for the construction of an ultramodern transport terminal in his Constituency, Ofoase/Ayirebi.

The new terminal is to be constructed at the old Ofoase lorry station in the Eastern Region.

According to the Information Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ofoase/Ayirebi Constituency, “this terminal is expected to improve transportation services for users.”

The Information Minister had earlier provided electricity for some residents in the constituency and continues to touch base with his constituents.

He has been engaging students in the constituency, finding out their challenges and how best to address them.

BY Melvin Tarlue